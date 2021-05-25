Used electric vehicles could soon qualify for federal rebate

Transport Canada could have plans to add used electric vehicles to its federal rebate program.
According to The Canadian Press, this shift aims to make the EV rebate program appeal to “low or middle-income” buyers, rather than only those that can afford to buy an electric vehicle new.
Transport Canada says that more than $100 million of its almost $300 million in subsidies related to the program have gone to Tesla EVs, which start at $52,990 in Canada for the Model 3.
The government says that Tesla has been reimbursed for $102 million of the approximately $296 million spent from the rebate program so far. The remainder of sales come from individual dealerships that sell EVs from roughly 15 different manufacturers.
In total, Tesla Model 3 purchases account for 25 percent of the federal EV rebate program’s reimbursements.
The current incentive program offers a discount of either $5,000 or $2,500 depending on the type of EV, with sellers claiming the rebate amount to get reimbursed. This is on top of the provincial rebates offered by some provinces, including B.C., which offers $3,000 off and Quebec’s $8,000 EV rebate.
Hyundai’s anticipated Ioniq 5 EV is set to be available for pre-order in Canada in June in other EV-related news.
Source: The Canadian Press
