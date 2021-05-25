Lenovo Chromebook Duet 2 in 1 with pen is on sale for $305

Lenovo Canada is selling its Chromebook Duet 2 in 1 with a pen included for $305.
The Duet runs Chrome OS, sports a MediaTek Helio P60T processor and a 10.1-inch FHD touchscreen display. Additionally, it features 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, an Integrated ARM G72 MP3 Graphics card, and comes with a stylus and detachable US English keyboard.
To access the discount, you need to be a Perkolips Member. Use the passcode: ‘Perkp0p0l1$,’ which was shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘qfli78.’
Other deals for the Duet don’t typically include the $30 (at minimum) pen, so this is a decent offer with that in mind.
Source: RedFlagDeals
