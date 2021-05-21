Microsoft finally adds dark mode to Office for Android

The Microsoft Office app for Android is finally getting dark mode.
Microsoft product manager Sourab Nagpal announced the dark mode update in a blog post, noting it’s a “highly requested feature.”
“Many people prefer using Dark Mode as they find it provides a more comfortable visual experience for reading and working on mobile devices.”
The Verge points out that the Office app has been available on iOS and Android for over a year, but until now only the iOS version had dark mode support.
With the new update, the Android version of Office will automatically enable dark mode if the user has the dark mode system preference enabled on their device. Alternatively, users can manually enable or disable dark mode from within the Office app.
To change the setting, tap your profile icon in the top-left corner and tapping ‘Settings.’ Those who have the update installed will see a ‘Theme’ option with Light, Dark or System Default options.
However, Nagpal said in the blog that the feature will roll out over the “next few weeks,” so not everyone will see it in their app right away.
While it’s great to see more apps adopt proper dark mode, overall the Android app ecosystem remains inconsistent in dark mode implementation. Many apps don’t have dark mode, and worse some that have implemented the feature don’t follow the system-wide Android toggle (I’m looking at you, Twitter and Discord).
Anyway, you can check out the full blog post here, and download the Office app for Android here.
