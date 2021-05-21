PREVIOUS|
Epic Games Store Mega Sale giving out free $10 coupon to all users

This is on top of the already discounted games

May 21, 2021

4:21 PM EDT

If you’re a PC gamer, you should check out the Epic Games Store since it’s holding a huge sale on several titles right now.

There are lots of games on sale, but to cap it off, all users are also eligible to redeem a $10 coupon on any game purchases that cost $14.99 or more. To get the coupon, click on the Mega Sale title card at the top of the Epic Games store page. Then, you should see another title card regarding the coupon.

The final aspect of the sale is that each Thursday there’s a new game given away for free, with the first title being NBA 2K21.

Some of the better deals are as follows:

you can check out the rest of the deals here.

Source: Epic Games 

