Google freshens up emoji picker in Android Messages

This makes it a bit easier to send gifs and stickers too

May 21, 2021

2:57 PM EDT

While it doesn’t appear to be part of Android 12’s design overhaul, Google is still updating the emoji picker in the Android Messages app.

There are a few versions of this new sticker/emoji/gif section in the app. A version with just emojis and gifs appeared for us, plus an option with stickers. Android Police also has some inconsistent results and noticed a version with just emojis and stickers.

This suggests that Google is A/B testing this feature, but I really hope the company settles on the version with all three.

The new design makes it possible to swipe up on the emoji/sticker/gif section to easily browse for the perfect image to complement your text. I like the version that includes Gifs since it groups all the fun text add-ons under the emoji button, while the plus icon gives users access to all the less fun text-add-ons like location sharing, contact sharing and files.

Overall, this isn’t a huge update, but if you like sending emojis, it makes it a lot more browseable.

Via: Android Police 

