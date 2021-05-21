Google freshens up emoji picker in Android Messages

While it doesn’t appear to be part of Android 12’s design overhaul, Google is still updating the emoji picker in the Android Messages app.
There are a few versions of this new sticker/emoji/gif section in the app. A version with just emojis and gifs appeared for us, plus an option with stickers. Android Police also has some inconsistent results and noticed a version with just emojis and stickers.
This suggests that Google is A/B testing this feature, but I really hope the company settles on the version with all three.
The new design makes it possible to swipe up on the emoji/sticker/gif section to easily browse for the perfect image to complement your text. I like the version that includes Gifs since it groups all the fun text add-ons under the emoji button, while the plus icon gives users access to all the less fun text-add-ons like location sharing, contact sharing and files.
Overall, this isn’t a huge update, but if you like sending emojis, it makes it a lot more browseable.
Via: Android Police
