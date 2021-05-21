PREVIOUS
Deals

Best Buy’s ‘Yellow Tag Sale’ offers massive discounts on several electronics

The sale includes Beats by Dr. Dre Studio 3 headphones, Samsung Galaxy Tab A, Acer Predator Orion 3000 Gaming PC and more

May 21, 2021

5:13 PM EDT

0 comments

Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a “Yellow Tag Sale” with massive discounts on several gadgets like Samsung’s 55-inch 4K TV, the JBL Bar 5.0 Channel Sound Bar and Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Check some of the notable items below:

TVs

Find all TVs on sale at Best Buy here.

Home audio and speakers

Find all home audio and speakers on sale here.

Laptops

Find all laptops on sale here.

Desktops

Find all desktops on sale here.

Tablets

Find all tablets on sale here.

Headphones and portable speakers

Find all headphones and portable speakers on sale here.

Video games

Xbox

Find all Xbox games on sale here.

PlayStation

Find all PlayStation games on sale here.

Smartwatch

Find all smartwatches on sale here.

Everything else

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Related Articles

Deals

May 14, 2021

5:54 PM EDT

Best Buy Canada’s smart home tech sale is back

Contests

May 17, 2021

7:04 PM EDT

Here’s another chance to win a Bell Samsung Galaxy S21+

Deals

May 21, 2021

1:07 PM EDT

The Source is offering $150 off the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020)

Deals

May 15, 2021

11:11 AM EDT

Best Buy Canada discounts wireless headphones, Chromebooks, and more

Comments