Best Buy’s ‘Yellow Tag Sale’ offers massive discounts on several electronics

Best Buy is offering a “Yellow Tag Sale” with massive discounts on several gadgets like Samsung’s 55-inch 4K TV, the JBL Bar 5.0 Channel Sound Bar and Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
Check some of the notable items below:
TVs
- TCL 4-Series 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV 2021: Now $449, was $549
- Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV: Now $849.99, was $999.99
- LG NanoCell 65-inch 8K UHD HDR LCD webOS Smart TV 2020: Now $1,599.99, was $1,999.99
- Samsung The Frame 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV 2021: Now $1,799.99, was $1,999.99
- Sony MASTER 48-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED Android OS Smart TV 2020: Now $1,999.99, was $2,499.99
- Sony BRAVIA XR 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Google Smart TV (XR65X90J) – 2021: Now $1,999.99, was $2,199.99
Find all TVs on sale at Best Buy here.
Home audio and speakers
- Sony HT-G700 400-Watt 3.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: Now $599.99, was $699.99
- Polk Audio Atrium 4 80-Watt All-Weather Outdoor Speaker — Black — Pair: Now $139.99, was $349.99
- Pioneer HTP-076 5.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Home Theatre System: Now $549.98, was $749.98
- Samsung HW-Q950T/ZC 546-Watt 9.1.4 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: Now $1,497.98, was $1,799.98
- JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam 250-Watt 5.0 Channel Sound Bar: Now $449.99, was $599.99
Find all home audio and speakers on sale here.
Laptops
- Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch Laptop — Silver (Intel Core i3-10110U/128GB SSD/4GB RAM/Windows 10 S): Now $499.99, was $599.99
- ASUS C523 15.6-inch Chromebook — Silver (Intel Celeron N3350/64GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Chrome OS): Now $199.99, was $399.99
- Lenovo Legion 5i 17.3-inch FHD IPS Gaming Laptop — 144Hz: Now $1,429.99, now $2,099.99
- ASUS ROG Strix G15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop — Black (Intel Core i5-10300H/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/GTX 1650 Ti): Now $999.99, was $1,199.99
- Dell Inspiron 5000 14-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop — Grey (Intel Core i7-1165G7/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/Win 10): Now $1,099.99, was $1,349.99
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch Gaming Laptop — White (AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS/1TB SSD/32GB RAM/RTX 3060): Now $2,299.99, was $2,699.99
Find all laptops on sale here.
Desktops
- Acer Predator Orion 3000 Gaming PC (Intel Ci7-10700/1TB HDD/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/NVIDIA RTX 2060): Now $1,499.99, was $1,999.99
- Acer 24-inch All-in-One Desktop PC — Silver/Black (Intel Core i3-1005G1/1TB HDD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): Now $599.99, was $829.99
- Acer Nitro 50 Gaming PC (Intel Ci7-10700/1TB HDD/256GB SSD/16GB RAM/NVIDIA GTX 1660 Super): Now $1,199.99, was $1,599.99
- ASUS ROG Strix GT15 Gaming PC — Star Black (Intel Core i5-10400F/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce GTX 1650): Now $1,099.99, was $1,299.99
- HP Pavilion 27-inch All-in-One Desktop — White (Intel i7-10700T/1TB HDD/256GB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 10): Now $1,499.99, was $1,599.99
Find all desktops on sale here.
Tablets
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 256GB with Wi-Fi (4th Generation) — Space Grey: Now $1,399.99, was $1,429.99
- Lenovo Tab M7 7-inch 16GB Android 9 Tablet w/ MediaTek MT8321 4-Core Processor: Now $79.99, was $99.99
- Microsoft Surface Go 2 10.5-inch 128GB Windows 10 S Tablet With Intel Pentium Gold Processor — Platinum: Now $599.99, was $699.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0-inch 32 GB Wi-Fi Android 9.0 Pie Tablet Black (2019): Now $157.72, was $299.72
- Packard Bell Disney 10-inch 32GB Android 9 Tablet with Headphones: Now $99.99, was $149.99
Find all tablets on sale here.
Headphones and portable speakers
- Sony WHXB900N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones (available in Black, Blue and Grey): Now $249.99, was $349.99
- JBL PartyBox 300 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker — Black: Now $399.99, was $649.99
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ (Plus) In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones — Black: Now $119.99, was $149.99
- JBL Xtreme 2 Rugged/Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker — Black: Now $269.99, was $399.99
- Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Skyline Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones — Midnight Black: Now $299.98, was $329.98
Find all headphones and portable speakers on sale here.
Video games
Xbox
- NBA 2K21 (Xbox One): Now $19.99, was $29.99
- Marvel’s Avengers (Xbox One): Now $34.99, was $49.99
- Balan Wonderworld (Xbox Series X / Xbox One): Now $54.99, was $79.99
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (Xbox Series X): Now: $69.99, was $79.99
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition Xbox One: Now $69.99, was $79.99
Find all Xbox games on sale here.
PlayStation
Find all PlayStation games on sale here.
Smartwatch
- Garmin Fenix 5X Plus Sapphire 51mm GPS Watch with TOPO Mapping — Black: Now $499.99, was $699.99
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor — Black: Now $179.99, was $199.99
- Garmin vivo active 3 GPS Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Large — Black/Silver: Now $169.99, was $199.99
- Garmin Fenix 5S Plus Sapphire 42mm GPS Watch with TOPO Mapping — Rose Gold/White: Now $449.99, was $699.99
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Golf Edition 44mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor — Aqua Black: Now $299.99, was $379.99
Find all smartwatches on sale here.
Everything else
- Epson EcoTank ET-2760 Wireless All-In-One Supertank Inkjet Printer: $399.99
- ASUS TUF 24-inch FHD 144Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (VG249Q) – Black: Now $249.99, was $279.99
- Blink Indoor Wire-Free 1080p IP Security Camera System — 5-Pack — White: Now $269.99, was $369.99
- Lenovo Smart Clock with the Google Assistant: Now $39.99, was $119.99
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum — Iron/Red: Now $499.99, was $599.99
- Google Nest Wifi 5 Router with 2 Points — 3 Pack: Now $379.99, was $459.99
- Insignia Portable Air Conditioner — 12000 BTU — White/Grey: Now $379.99, was $579.99
- LG 36-inch French Door Refrigerator — Electric Range — Dishwasher Package — Stainless Steel: Now $3,999.97, was $4,399.97
- Sony Cyber-shot ZV-1 Content Creator Vlogger 20.1MP 2.9x Optical Zoom Digital Camera — Black: Now $899.99, was $999.99
- Seagate One Touch 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive: Now $69.99, was $89.99
- Napoleon Rogue 365 32000 BTU Propane BBQ with Grill Cover — Black: Now $679.99, was $729.99
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments