Here’s what’s coming to Fox’s streaming service Tubi in June

'Water, Earth, Fire, Air, long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony ...'

May 21, 2021

6:04 PM EDT

How to Train Your Dragon

There’s Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney+, Out TV, Britbox, Apple TV+, CBC Gem, Britbox, and plenty of other streaming services in Canada, but you might not have heard of Tubi.

Tubi is an American streaming service that’s owned by Fox. The platform is completely free but plays short ad breaks at 12-15 minute intervals, similar to standard TV.

Below is everything coming to Tubi in June:

Tubi starting in June

  • Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)
    Ghost in the Shell (2017)
  • Green Lantern (2011)
  • How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
  • P.S. I Love You (2007)
  • The Last Airbender (2010)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

The app is available on multiple platforms, including Android, iOS, Roku, Apple TV, PS4, Xbox and more.

