PREVIOUS|
News

Borat’s new multi-part special to air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

"VERY NICE!"

May 21, 2021

5:07 PM EDT

0 comments

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Amazon Studios has revealed new information about Borat 2’s new multi-part special, dubbed Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine. Catchy name, eh?

The specials will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on May 25th and will be divided into three parts, namely “BORAT: VHS Cassette of Material Deemed ‘Sub-acceptable’ By Kazakhstan Ministry of Censorship and Circumcision,” “Borat’s American Lockdown” and “Debunking Borat.”

The first special, Borat: VHS Cassette of Material Deemed “Sub-acceptable” By Kazakhstan Ministry of Censorship and Circumcision, will include never-before-seen footage from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, while the second, Borat’s American Lockdown, will be a 40-minute reality show that will reveal an extended look at Borat’s time with two conspiracy theorists at the height of the pandemic.

Lastly, we have Debunking Borat, which is a combination of six documentary shorts, each tackling all sorts of conspiracy theories. The shorts include:

  • Vaccine Microchip
  • Mail-in Ballots Scam
  • Soros
  • China Virus
  • Gates’ Bricks
  • Hillary Clinton & Blood Libel

You’ll need an Amazon Prime Video membership to watch the exclusives. In Canada, you can get a 30-day free trial after which you have to pay $7.99 per month.

To get an Amazon Prime membership, click here.

Source: Amazon Studios

Related Articles

News

Apr 15, 2021

9:02 PM EDT

Borat 2 to get its own ‘Snyder Cut’ with bonus footage on Amazon Prime Video

Resources

May 8, 2021

6:05 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [May 3-9]

News

Sep 29, 2020

4:35 PM EDT

‘Borat’ sequel to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 23

Resources

May 15, 2021

6:07 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and PVOD [May 10-16]

Comments