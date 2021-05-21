Borat’s new multi-part special to air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Studios has revealed new information about Borat 2’s new multi-part special, dubbed Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine. Catchy name, eh?
The specials will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on May 25th and will be divided into three parts, namely “BORAT: VHS Cassette of Material Deemed ‘Sub-acceptable’ By Kazakhstan Ministry of Censorship and Circumcision,” “Borat’s American Lockdown” and “Debunking Borat.”
The first special, Borat: VHS Cassette of Material Deemed “Sub-acceptable” By Kazakhstan Ministry of Censorship and Circumcision, will include never-before-seen footage from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, while the second, Borat’s American Lockdown, will be a 40-minute reality show that will reveal an extended look at Borat’s time with two conspiracy theorists at the height of the pandemic.
Lastly, we have Debunking Borat, which is a combination of six documentary shorts, each tackling all sorts of conspiracy theories. The shorts include:
- Vaccine Microchip
- Mail-in Ballots Scam
- Soros
- China Virus
- Gates’ Bricks
- Hillary Clinton & Blood Libel
You’ll need an Amazon Prime Video membership to watch the exclusives. In Canada, you can get a 30-day free trial after which you have to pay $7.99 per month.
To get an Amazon Prime membership, click here.
Source: Amazon Studios
Comments