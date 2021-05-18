Here’s how to watch Google I/O 2021

Google I/O 2021 is just hours away, and if you’re wondering how to follow along, there are a few different options.
Firstly, streams of the keynote — which starts at 1pm ET/10am PT — will be hosted on both Google’s I/O website and the Google Developers YouTube channel (available below).
If the video stream isn’t for you, you can also follow along on Twitter. Google’s social channel will post important announcements and highlights from the keynote as it happens.
You can follow along on MobileSyrup for the latest details. Our Twitter and Instagram will also have important announcements as they happen at I/O.
If you need something to tide you over until the keynote kicks off later today, you can take a look at what we’re expecting to see at I/O 2021.
