Apple unveils two new Pride edition Watch bands

Apple unveiled a new series of Apple Watch bands today to mark International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia and promote LGBTQ+ movement and community.
The latest Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop and Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop have strands to represent Black, Latinx, people living with HIV/AIDS, transgender, and nonbinary communities, as well as the original LGBTQ+ rainbow.
The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop and the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop are available to order on Apple’s web store for $119.45 CAD and $59 CAD, respectively.
The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop is compatible with Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 and later. The upcoming Nike Sport Loop is designed to work with Apple Watch Series 3 or later.
Additionally, Apple will soon release a software update that will bring a new Pride Watch Face for the Apple Watch.
Apple’s news release reads, “This year’s special Pride watch face beautifully mirrors the new colours of the band to represent the combined strength and mutual support of the LGBTQ+ movement. With the rotation of the Digital Crown, the threads on the watch face infinitely scroll and animate with a raise of the wrist.”
Additionally, the new bands will also include App Clip functionality, which will allow users to get the new Pride Watch Face by just clicking on a prompt.
The new bands are available to order now on Apple’s web store and will be available in physical stores beginning May 25th.
Image credits: Apple
Source: Apple
