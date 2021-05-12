PREVIOUS
News

Tesla backpedals on accepting Bitcoin payments for cars

The company cites environmental concerns

May 12, 2021

7:09 PM EDT

0 comments

Tesla has stopped accepting Bitcoin payments after roughly three months, citing environmental concerns.

A tweet from Elon MuskÂ states that the crypto king’s company has suspended Bitcoin purchases over concerns about “the rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions.”

He reiterates his support for cryptocurrency and says that he still believes it has a promising future, but he worries about the cost to the environment.

At the end of his tweet, Musk says that Tesla won’t be selling the Bitcoin it currently owns and will hold it until mining is more environmentally sensitive. Tesla is looking into cryptocurrencies that use less than one percent of the energy that Bitcoin transactions make.

Earlier today, Musk tweeted a poll asking if Tesla should accept Dogecoin for payments. Tesla first started accepting Bitcoin after making a $1.5 billion USD (roughly $1.9 billion CAD) investment in the cryptocurrency in early February 2021.Â 

Source: @elonmusk

Related Articles

News

Oct 22, 2019

3:00 AM EDT

Opera for Android brings themes, faster animations and Bitcoin support

News

May 7, 2021

11:26 AM EDT

Tesla Autopilot engineer says Level 5 Autopilot not happening anytime soon

News

Feb 8, 2021

10:52 AM EST

Tesla moves to accept Bitcoin payments for its cars

News

May 11, 2021

12:38 PM EDT

Deathwish Tesla owner caught in backseat while using self-driving feature

Comments