Here’s another chance to win a Bell Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

If you weren’t lucky enough to win our first Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra giveaway, here’s another chance.
Subscribe to our newsletter using the form below for your chance to win the smartphone:
In MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke’s review of the handset, he said “it’s great to see Samsung come back with a device that will likely go down as one of the best smartphones of the year. With ample zoom, impressive overall camera performance and high-end specs across the board, the S21 Ultra is 2021’s smartphone to beat.”
Overall, the S21 Ultra is a pretty great device. It features a 108-megapixel primary shooter, with a 10-megapixel periscope camera capable of 10x optical zoom, another telephoto with 3x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The handset also sports a Snapdragon 888 processor, Qualcomm’s best chip, and a stunning 6.8-inch display. This model comes in ‘Phantom Black’ and sports 128GB of storage.
Thanks to our friends at Bell, we have another Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra up for grabs!
“Use Bell — Canadaâ€™s Fastest 5G network and get theoretical peak download speeds of up to 1.7 Gbps in major cities across Canada for an incredible mobile experience,” says Bell.
This contest ends June 11th and the winner will be announced shortly after.
You can learn more about Bell’s 5G network here.
Comments