Fall Guys gets cross-platform play with May 13 patch

Fall Guys May 13th patch will bring cross-play functionality to Mediatonic’s beloved party title, letting PC and PlayStation 4 players join each other’s games.
Furthermore, once the update hits the game, custom lobbies will be available to everyone, allowing you to host private games between a minimum of four players.
FEATURES
🔥 55 Additional Variations across 12 rounds! 🔥
🔥 Custom Lobbies are now open to EVERYONE with as few as 4 beans! PC and PS4 players can play together!
🔥 PC and PS4 players can now matchmake together in all game modes! Cross-platform parties are not possible (yet!) pic.twitter.com/KTJSWmHU0L
— Fall Guys 🤖 WE RELEASE DAVE TOMORROW 🤖 (@FallGuysGame) May 12, 2021
However, cross-play parties aren’t yet available to users, though at least cross-platform matchmaking and custom lobbies is partway there.
Other updates include 55 additional variations across 12 rounds, an in-game connection quality indicator, improved latency when grabbing objects, and new glitch reporting options. Mediatonic says the patch also features several general fixes and improvements to the game.
🐞 Fixed the 'Top X Qualify' number mismatching the Qualified Squads in the qualification screen
🐞 Fixed solo victory animation displaying when winning a Squads Show for some players
🐞 Fixed the Featured Store only showing Coming Soon for players who witness the store refresh pic.twitter.com/X42dJBXRJC
— Fall Guys 🤖 WE RELEASE DAVE TOMORROW 🤖 (@FallGuysGame) May 12, 2021
In other Fall Guys-related news, the release of Switch and Xbox versions of the game has been delayed to some time this summer.
Source: Mediatonic
Comments