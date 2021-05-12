PREVIOUS
Fall Guys gets cross-platform play with May 13 patch

The update goes live on May 13th

May 12, 2021

6:51 PM EDT

Fall Guys May 13th patch will bring cross-play functionality to Mediatonic’s beloved party title, letting PC and PlayStation 4 players join each other’s games.

Furthermore, once the update hits the game, custom lobbies will be available to everyone, allowing you to host private games between a minimum of four players.

However, cross-play parties aren’t yet available to users, though at least cross-platform matchmaking and custom lobbies is partway there.

Other updates include 55 additional variations across 12 rounds, an in-game connection quality indicator, improved latency when grabbing objects, and new glitch reporting options. Mediatonic says the patch also features several general fixes and improvements to the game.

In other Fall Guys-related news, the release of Switch and Xbox versions of the game has been delayed to some time this summer.

