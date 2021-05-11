Deathwish Tesla owner caught in backseat while using self-driving feature

A new video has surfaced that shows a Tesla owner sitting in the back seat of his car while it drives itself down a city street.
Tesla’s autopilot feature has come under scrutiny lately as it’s come to light that Tesla owners can — with a little bit of preparation — get their cars to drive themselves without anyone in the driver’s seat.
Beyond that, there have also been claims that Autopilot’s naming scheme is misleading unclear since it implies the car can drive itself.
In a sense, people testing out how well their car can drive on its own isn’t really entirely Tesla’s shoulders given that for someone to be in the backseat, they’d need to place a small weight on the steering wheel and the driver’s seat to trick the car into thinking it still has a human ready to take over at a moment’s notice.
Still, it’s appalling to see someone put their own life and the lives of everyone else on the road at risk.
It’s important to note that other car manufacturers like Ford and GM use a small camera that detects when a driver is looking at the road, which is likely more difficult to fool when compared to Tesla’s current Autopilot system.
Source: SFGate, Ingineerix (YouTube) Via: Driving.caÂ
