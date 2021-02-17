Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona in July will have new rules and regulations in order to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
MWC, which typically happens each year in February, was moved to July due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with the virus still around, the GSMA, organizer of MWC, will employ some additional measures to keep attendees safe.
Namely, attendees will need to have a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours, while testing will be carried out at the venue as well. GSMA CEO John Hoffman stated that MWC will also feature a touchless environment.
â€œOur view is it would be great if the world was vaccinated, but we canâ€™t rely on that in 2021 so instead weâ€™re relying on testing upfront to ensure our bubble isnâ€™t just the Fira Gran Via but the whole of Barcelona,” said Hoffman,
Hoffman also mentioned that there was a desire from stakeholders in Spain to see MWC return this year.
MWC Spain was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
MWC Shanghai will continue as planned. Hoffman noted that China has essentially turned itself into a bubble with extensive testing, tracking and entry requirements.
Source: GSMA
Comments