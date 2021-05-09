PREVIOUS
Lucky Mobile offering 2GB of bonus data for three months with select plans

The offer ends May 10th

May 9, 2021

11:31 AM EDT

0 comments

Bell’s flanker brand, Lucky Mobile, is running a flash sale offering 2GB of bonus data per month for up to three months on select plans.

“Sign up for a cheap phone plan today and get 2GB/mo of bonus data for up to 3 months on select plans,” the offer reads.

The deal is available online and at select retailers. It applies to new activations on plans that cost at least $25 per month. A one-time $10 SIM card charge applies.

Lucky Mobile notes that the SIM card must be activated by June 7th to redeem your offer.

The offer ends May 10th, 2021. You can learn more about the deal here.

