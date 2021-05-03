This 27-inch, 4K FreeSync-enabled LG monitor is currently on sale

Newegg Canada currently has the LG 27UL500, a 4K display monitor with an IPS panel for vibrant colours, an anti-glare screen and FreeSync for smooth performance, on sale.
This 60Hz refresh rate monitor is currently available for $329 instead of the regular $509 price tag.
The LG 27UL500 is factory-calibrated, has a 300-nit peak brightness and can display 1.07 billion colours with a 1,000:1 contrast ratio.
If youâ€™re looking for a new monitor for your gaming or work from home setup, LGâ€™s affordable 27UL500-W is a solid option.
The offer is expected to end at 2am ET on May 4th. It’s worth noting that Amazon has the LG 27UL500 monitor listed for the same price as Newegg, but with a regular price of $359.
To purchase the monitor from Newegg, click here. To purchase the monitor from Amazon, click here.
Image credit: LG
Source: Newegg
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments