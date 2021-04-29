Here’s what’s leaving Netflix, Crave and Prime Video in Canada in May

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video in May 2021.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender andÂ Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls, have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later.
If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave, Netflix and Prime Video, check out our respective ‘what’s coming’ posts.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Crave and Prime Video in May:
Amazon Prime Video
- The Upside (May 1st)
- Aamchya Sarkhe Aamhich (May 4th)
- Bokya Satbande (May 4th)
- Classmates (May 4th)
- Nau Divas (May 4th)
- Pak Pak Pakaak (May 4th)
- Por Bazaar (May 4th)
- Scrubs (May 4th)
- Favourite Children’s Songs (May 11th)
- Favourite Nursery Rhymes (May 11th)
- Noor Jahan (May 11th)
- Super Bheem Dream Catcher (May 11th)
- Super Bheem in Dragonpur (May 11th)
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (May 15th)
- Room on a Broom (May 16th)
- The Gruffalo (May 16th)
- The Gruffalo’s Child (May 16th)
- Poms (May 17th)
- The Missing (May 18th)
Netflix
- Mallrats (May 3rd)
- Sucker Punch (May 13th)
- Sherlock Series 1-3 (May 14th)
- Pacific Rim: Uprising (May 16th)
- Silver Linings Playbook (May 20th)
- American Crime: seasons 1-3 (May 29th)
- Full House: seasons 1-8 (May 31st)
Crave
- 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction (May 4)
- Picnic at Hanging Rock: season 1 (May 5)
- Shaft (2019) (May 9)
- Journey into Dyslexia (May 10)
- Red Joan May 10)
- Brightburn (May 11)
- Halo: Nightfall (May 11)
- Killers Anonymous (May 11)
- Blippi (May 15)
- Annabelle Comes Home (May 16)
- Men In Black: International (May 17)
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (May 19)
- Stockholm (May 20)
- All is True (May 27)
- Tipped (May 30)
- 47 Ronin (May 31)
- About SchidmtÂ (May 31)
- Air Force One (May 31)
- Argo (May 31)
- Big (May 31)
- The Big Interview with Dan Rather: seasons 6-7 (May 31)
- Corrina, Corrina (May 31)
- The Dead Don’t Die (May 31)
- The Descendants (May 31)
- Driven (May 31)
- Firewall (May 31)
- French En Amerique (May 31)
- In A World… (May 31)
- In The Valley of Elah (May 31)
- Independence Day (May 31)
- It Follows (May 31)
- John Q (May 31)
- Magic Mike (May 31)
- The MeddlerÂ (May 31)
- Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life (May 31)
- Deeds (May 31)
- Nymphomaniac: volume IÂ (May 31)
- Nymphomaniac: volume IIÂ (May 31)
- Octavio is Dead (May 31)
- Paul (May 31)
- Philadelphia (May 31)
- Predator (May 31)
- Premonition (May 31)
- Repo Men (May 31)
- Robot and Frank (May 31)
- Roxanne (May 31)
- Santa Fake (May 31)
- The Squid and the Whale (May 31)
- A Star is Born (1954) (May 31)
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (May 31)
- Trouble With The Curve (May 31)
- White Men Can’t Jump (May 31)
- X-Men Dark Phoenix (May 31)
- Yesterday (May 31)
