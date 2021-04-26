Here are the Netflix Originals coming to Canada in May 2021

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.
This May, shows like Jupiter’s Legacy, the second season of Love, Death and Robots, Castlevania Season 4 and more will join the streaming service.
This list is curated for Canadians that primarily use Netflix for its original content. If youâ€™re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix in May, click here.
Coming Soon
- AlRawabi School for Girls —Â Netflix OriginalÂ (Jordan)
- Halston —Â Netflix OriginalÂ
- Mad for Each Other — Netflix OriginalÂ
- Master None —Â Netflix OriginalÂ
- Racket Boys —Â Netflix Original (South Korea)
- Ragnarok: season 2 — Netlfix Original (Norway)
May 4th
May 5th
May 7th
- Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 — Netflix Original (Thailand)
- Jupiter’s Legacy —Â Netflix OriginalÂ
- Milestone —Â Netflix FilmÂ (India)
- Monster —Â Netflix FilmÂ
May 8th
- Mine —Â Netflix Original (South Korea)
May 11th
May 12th
- Dance of the Forty One —Â Netflix Film (Mexico)Â
- Oxygen — Netflix FilmÂ (France)
- The Upshaws —Â Netflix Original
May 13th
May 14th
- Ferry —Â Netflix Film (Belgium)
- Haunted: season 3 — Netflix OriginalÂ
- I Am All Girls —Â Netflix Film (South Africa)
- Jungle Beat: The Movie —Â Netflix FamilyÂ
- Love, Death & Robots: volume 2 — Netflix OriginalÂ
- More to Heaven —Â Netflix Original (South Korea)
- The Strange House —Â Netflix Film (Austria)
- The Woman in the Window —Â Netflix FilmÂ
May 18th
May 19th
May 20th
May 21st
- Army of the Dead —Â Netflix FilmÂ
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: season 3 — Netflix FamilyÂ
- The Neighbor: season 2 — Netflix Original (Spain)
May 26th
- Baggio: The Divine Ponytail —Â Netflix Film (Italy)
- High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America —Â Netflix FilmÂ
- Nail Bomber: Manhunt —Â Netflix Documentary (England0
May 27th
- Black Space —Â Netflix OriginalÂ
- Blue Miracle —Â Netflix FilmÂ
- Eden —Â Netflix Anime (Japan)
- Soy Rada: Serependipity —Â Netflix Comedy Special (Argentina)
May 28th
- Dog Gone Trouble —Â Netflix FamilyÂ
- Lucifer Season 5: part 2 — Netflix OriginalÂ
- The Kominsky Method: season 3 — Netflix OriginalÂ
May 31st
- The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties —Â Netflix Original (France)
Image credit: Netflix
