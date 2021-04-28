Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in May 2021

CBC has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its CBC Gem streaming service in May.
May 5th
- Keep Pushing
May 7th
- The Dog House (Season 2)
- Escape to the Country Season 25(a) [Canadian premiere]
- In My Skin [Canadian premiere]
- Meghan + Harry: The New Revelations [Canadian premiere]
- Nahanni: River of Forgiveness
- Nude to Me
- The Royals Revealed [Canadian premiere]
- Visualized [CBC Music original]
May 14th
- Alicia Keys: Live in LA [Canadian premiere]
- Bad Banks (Season 2) [Canadian premiere]
- Blackstone (Season 3)
May 21st
- Call the Midwife (Season 6)
- CBC Music Presents: If These Walls Could Talk [CBC Music original]
- CBC Music Presents: The Intro [CBC Music original]
- CBC Music Presents: My Junos Moment [CBC Music original]
- DNA
- Keyboard Fantasies: The Beverly Glenn-Copeland Story [Canadian premiere]
- My Big Family Farm (Season 3) [Canadian Premiere]
- Twenties [Canadian Premiere]
May 29th
- Our Game
Additionally, CBC has teased that the following programming will hit CBC Gem in June:
- Bump
- Deep In Vogue
- Indigenous Stories Collection
- One Day in the Life of Noah Piugattuk
- Pride Collection
CBC Gem is free with ads, or $4.99/month for ad-free viewing. The service is available on iOS, Android, the web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.
