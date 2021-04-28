PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in May 2021

Lena Waithe's Twenties has its Canadian premiere on CBC Gem on May 21st

Apr 28, 2021

7:04 AM EDT

BET Twenties

CBC has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its CBC Gem streaming service in May.

May 5th

  • Keep Pushing

May 7th

  • The Dog House (Season 2)
  • Escape to the Country Season 25(a) [Canadian premiere]
  • In My Skin [Canadian premiere]
  • Meghan + Harry: The New Revelations [Canadian premiere]
  • Nahanni: River of Forgiveness
  • Nude to Me
  • The Royals Revealed [Canadian premiere]
  • Visualized [CBC Music original]

May 14th

  • Alicia Keys: Live in LA [Canadian premiere]
  • Bad Banks (Season 2) [Canadian premiere]
  • Blackstone (Season 3)

May 21st

  • Call the Midwife (Season 6)
  • CBC Music Presents: If These Walls Could Talk [CBC Music original]
  • CBC Music Presents: The Intro [CBC Music original]
  • CBC Music Presents: My Junos Moment [CBC Music original]
  • DNA
  • Keyboard Fantasies: The Beverly Glenn-Copeland Story [Canadian premiere]
  • My Big Family Farm (Season 3) [Canadian Premiere]
  • Twenties [Canadian Premiere]

May 29th

  • Our Game

Additionally, CBC has teased that the following programming will hit CBC Gem in June:

  • Bump
  • Deep In Vogue
  • Indigenous Stories Collection
  • One Day in the Life of Noah Piugattuk
  • Pride Collection

CBC Gem is free with ads, or $4.99/month for ad-free viewing. The service is available on iOS, Android, the web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.

Find out what’s come to CBC Gem in April here.

Image credit: BET

