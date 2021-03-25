Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in April 2021

CBC has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are hitting its Gem video streaming service in March.
See below for the roundup:
April 1st
- Farm Crime (Season 2)
April 2nd
- The Life-Sized City (Season 2)
- Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs – Back in Business
- Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs – What Happened Next
- Prince William: A Planet For Us All (Earth Day Collection) [Exclusive Canadian premiere]
April 4th
- Us @9pm ET with all episodes [Exclusive Canadian premiere]
April 5th
- Mighty Express
April 9th
- The Dog Doc
- Ghosts (Season 1)
April 10th
- Super Agent Jon Le Bon
April 14th
- The Secrets She Keeps (all episodes)
April 16th
- Blackstone (Season 2)
- Climate Change: Ade of the Frontline (Earth Day Collection)
- Grand Designs New Zealand (Season 4)
- My Big Family Farm: 5 Years on the Farm
April 23rd
- Altman
- Call the Midwife (Season 5)
- The Dog House (Season 2)
April 30th
- Happy Valley (Season 2)
CBC Gem is free with ads, or $4.99/month for ad-free viewing. The service is available on iOS, Android, the web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.
Find out what’s come to CBC Gem in March here.
Image credit: ITV
Comments