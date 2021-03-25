PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in April 2021

CBC Gem is about to get dog-ified

Mar 25, 2021

6:48 PM EDT

Paul O'Grady dogs

CBC has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are hitting its Gem video streaming service in March.

See below for the roundup:

April 1st

  • Farm Crime (Season 2)

April 2nd

  • The Life-Sized City (Season 2)
  • Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs – Back in Business
  • Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs – What Happened Next
  • Prince William: A Planet For Us All (Earth Day Collection) [Exclusive Canadian premiere]

April 4th

  • Us @9pm ET with all episodes [Exclusive Canadian premiere]

April 5th

  • Mighty Express

April 9th

  • The Dog Doc
  • Ghosts (Season 1)

April 10th

  • Super Agent Jon Le Bon

April 14th

  • The Secrets She Keeps (all episodes)

April 16th

  • Blackstone (Season 2)
  • Climate Change: Ade of the Frontline (Earth Day Collection)
  • Grand Designs New Zealand (Season 4)
  • My Big Family Farm: 5 Years on the Farm

April 23rd

  • Altman
  • Call the Midwife (Season 5)
  • The Dog House (Season 2)

April 30th

  • Happy Valley (Season 2)

CBC Gem is free with ads, or $4.99/month for ad-free viewing. The service is available on iOS, Android, the web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.

Find out what’s come to CBC Gem in March here.

Image credit: ITV

