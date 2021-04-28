Koboâ€™s Nia 6″ e-reader is 23% off just for today

Buy at Best Buy Canada for $99.99 (save $30)
For book lovers, shuttered libraries during the pandemic have made e-readers indispensable. Thatâ€™s especially true of Kobo devices, which can connect to Canadian libraries through OverDrive.
And if youâ€™re in the market for a new oneâ€”or for a great Motherâ€™s Day giftâ€”Koboâ€™s Nia 6″ e-reader is just $99.99 (save $30) for today only at Best Buy.
Similar to leading Kindle devices, the Niaâ€™s built-in ComFortLight is adjustable, so you can read in the dark without eye strain. For endless reading material, itâ€™s compatible with OverDrive, Pocket, and the robust Kobo store. The device also has a glare-free touchscreen and 8GB of memory for up to 6,000 books, and a single charge can last for weeks.
Check it out, along with its discounted SleepCover case and other great Motherâ€™s Day gifts on the Best Buy Canada site.
