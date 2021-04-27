Eight fresh and exciting products added to the Lego Vidiyo lineup

Lego Vidiyo, which debuted in January 2021, is a fun music video maker that encourages kids to unleash their creativity.
Its AR-enabled play theme lets kids dream big by directing, producing, and sharing their own music videos using tracks from Universal Music Group’s world-class artists.
Today, The Lego Group and UMG announced eight new and exciting products to be added to the Lego Vidiyo lineup.
Here’s the full list of musical products added to the Vidiyo lineup:
- Bandmates: Available now for $4.99
- Metal Dragon BeatBox: Available on August 1st for $24.99
- Folk Fairy BeatBox: Available on August 1st for $24.99
- Candy Castle Stage: Available on August 1st for $39.99
- Robo HipHop Car: Available on August 1st for $39.99
- K-Pawp Concert: Available on August 1s for $69.99
- Punk Pirate Ship: Available on August 1st for $79.99
- The Boombox: Available on August 1st for $139.99
Speaking about these sets in a press release, Lego design manager Ross Christopher Haynes said: â€œWeâ€™re thrilled to be unveiling these fantastic stage models as part of the Lego Vidiyo line-up because they demonstrate the harmony between physical Lego building and digital play. Not only are they fun to build and play with, with the minifigure band members, but they also serve as ideal backgrounds to add extra flair to kids’ videos!”
These new toys add much more diversity to the Lego Vidiyo universe, with new musical styles, special effects, and stage sets that can be used as fun backgrounds for your music videos.
Source: Lego
