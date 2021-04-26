Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in May 2021

Xbox has revealed the four games that will be offered at no additional cost to Xbox Live Gold subscribers in May.
The quartet of freebies is as follows:
- Armello (regularly $14.99 CAD) — Available May 1st to 31st on Xbox One
- Dungeons 3 ($38.99) — Available May 16th to June 15th on Xbox One
- Lego Batman ($19.99) — Available May 1st to 15th on Xbox 360
- Tropico 4 ($9.99) — Available May 16th to 31st on Xbox 360
As a reminder, all of the Xbox 360 titles offered through Games with Gold can be played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The Series X/S can also play all of the Xbox One and Xbox 360 games that are made available through the program.
In Canada, an Xbox Live Gold subscription costs $11.99 for one month, $29.99/three months and $44.99/six months.
However, Xbox Live Gold is also included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is priced at $16.99/month and also offers Game Pass for Console, PC and Cloud (mobile streaming) as well as EA Play.
In related news, Xbox removed the Xbox Live Gold paywall for free-to-play games, allowing anyone to play them without a subscription.
Image credit: League of Geeks
Source: Xbox
