Rogers donating phones and plans to women’s shelters across Canada

Rogers is expanding its phone and plan program to provide support to more than 325 women’s shelters across the country.
As part of the program, the Toronto-based national carrier is donating thousands of phones and plans to the shelters and transition houses. Rogers is collaborating with Motorola and LG for the program.
Rogers launched the program last year towards the start of the pandemic and notes that it aims to help women and their children escape violence and abuse.
“Isolation and the economic impacts of the pandemic have led to an increase in violence and abuse across the country and too many Canadian women are facing this dual storm,” said Sevaun Palvetzian, the chief communications officer at Rogers, in a statement.
“Rogers is proud to partner with Women’s Shelters Canada to provide phones and plans as digital lifelines to women in crisis.”
The carrier says the devices will help keep women in vulnerable positions connected to critical resources amid ongoing lockdowns.
Source: Rogers
