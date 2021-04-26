Two Amazon warehouses partially shut down in Peel due to COVID-19

Ontario’s Peel Public Health has ordered two Amazon fulfilment centres to partially close due to COVID-19 cases.
The locations in question are the Amazon Centre at 8050 Heritage Road in Brampton, and the centre at 12724 Coleraine Drive in Bolton. Both have been ordered to shut down for at least 10 days, as of April 24th.
The Brampton location was ordered to fully close last month for two weeks due to hundreds of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
However, a partial shutdown only requires a business to carry out a mass dismissal of a specific work or shift area, rather than the entire facility.
Peel Public Health didn’t reveal how many employees have been affected by the shutdown at the Brampton and Bolton Amazon centres.
Speaking to CP24, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed that three shifts at the Brampton centre and one shift at the Bolton location were affected, out of a total of 18 shifts at both locations.
“Our most recent round of mandatory testing confirmed a positivity rate of approximately one percent, and there appears to be little risk of spread within our facility,” said the spokesperson.
According to Peel’s official workplace closures website, Amazon’s centres are the region’s only two workplaces that are currently shut down due to COVID-19. However, Peel says the website will be updated daily to reflect any changes.
Source: CP24
