PREVIOUS
Deals

Chatr offering one month free with new activations

The offer is available on new activations on all Chatr plans until April 26th

Apr 25, 2021

4:17 PM EDT

0 comments

Rogersâ€™ flanker brand Chatr is offering one month of service for free on new activations for a limited time.

The carrier notes that a credit equivalent to one monthâ€™s plan fee will be applied on the third anniversary date. The offer is available on new activations on all Chatr plans until April 26th.

Itâ€™s worth noting that the credit will not be applied if the account becomes inactive or if the plan has changed.

Bellâ€™s flanker brand Lucky Mobile and Telusâ€™ flanker brand Public Mobile are both offering similar deals. All three carriersâ€™ offers are available until April 26th.

You can learn more about Chatrâ€™s offer here.

Related Articles

Deals

Mar 21, 2021

4:24 PM EDT

Public Mobile, Lucky Mobile and Chatr offering one month free with new activations

Deals

Apr 14, 2021

1:12 PM EDT

Lucky Mobile offering 10GB data plan for $50 per month

News

Feb 2, 2021

12:14 PM EST

Here’s a round-up of Canadian carrier 2021 Lunar New Year deals

Comments