Chatr offering one month free with new activations

Rogersâ€™ flanker brand Chatr is offering one month of service for free on new activations for a limited time.
The carrier notes that a credit equivalent to one monthâ€™s plan fee will be applied on the third anniversary date. The offer is available on new activations on all Chatr plans until April 26th.
Itâ€™s worth noting that the credit will not be applied if the account becomes inactive or if the plan has changed.
Bellâ€™s flanker brand Lucky Mobile and Telusâ€™ flanker brand Public Mobile are both offering similar deals. All three carriersâ€™ offers are available until April 26th.
You can learn more about Chatrâ€™s offer here.
