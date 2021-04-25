Google Store discounts Pixel Buds by $70 in Canada

Google has discounted its Pixel Buds by $70 for a limited time in Canada.
The Pixel Buds are regularly priced at $239 but are currently available for $169. Theyâ€™re available in â€˜Clearly White,â€™ â€˜Quite Mintâ€™ and â€˜Almost Black.â€™
The buds come in a tiny charging case that Google says allows for 24 hours of battery life. The headphones themselves last for five hours. The buds are also water and sweat-resistant.
You can learn more about the Pixel Buds in MobileSyrupâ€™s review here. More information about the deal can be found here.
