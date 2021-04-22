Lucky Mobile offering one month free with new activations

Bellâ€™s flanker brand, Lucky Mobile, is offering one month of free service on new activations for a limited time.
The deal will be applied as a credit to your second month of service for the price of your rate plan before taxes. The carrier is also offering 50 percent off a SIM card when you buy it online.
Lucky Mobile notes that the deal is available both online and at select retailers. The offer is available until April 26th. It’s worth noting that the SIM card must be activated by May 24th in order to redeem the offer.
You can learn more about the deal here.
