TD hits 10 million users milestone across its mobile banking apps

TD Bank has announced that it has reached the 10 million mobile user milestone for its mobile banking apps.
“With the pandemic accelerating a shift in consumer preferences towards digital banking, TD announced today that 10 million of its North American customers are now regularly engaging digitally with the bank through its mobile apps,” the bank outlined in a press release.
TD says it experienced double-digit growth in the number of its active mobile users in 2020 compared to the previous year.
“As we’ve enhanced existing capabilities and introduced new services, we’ve kept the customer experience at the core of our thinking,” said Rizwan Khalfan, the chief digital and payments officer at TD, ” in a statement.
“We’re focused on meeting our customers’ banking needs today and continuously enhancing the platforms where we engage and connect with them in anticipation of how their needs will evolve tomorrow.”
The bank says it’s harnessing the power of AI through its apps, as TD recently launched AI-powered insights to remind customers of upcoming recurring bill payments along with possible deposit account shortfalls.
