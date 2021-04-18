Government invests $87 million to bring high-speed internet to Outaouais, Quebec

The federal government has announced nearly $87 million in funding to bring high-speed internet to the Outaouais region in Quebec.
Funding for the project is being provided through the Canada-Quebec Operation High Speed initiative. Around 10,640 households in the region will have access to Bell high-speed internet services by September 2022.
The project will bring connectivity to numerous municipalities including Messines, Denholm, Cantley, Mayo, Pontiac and more.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that it has never been more important to connect all Quebecers to high-speed internet. That’s why our government is investing to connect Outaouais households and businesses by fall 2022,” said Will Amos, the parliamentary secretary to Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne, in a statement.
“With this historic announcement, and thanks to good collaboration with the Government of Quebec, we’re increasing the potential for economic growth and helping improve quality of life for Quebecers in rural communities.”
Operation High Speed will give Quebec the highest connectivity rate in Canada, at 99 percent. The government aims to reach 100 percent of households throughout the province by September 2022.
The initiative aims to connect 148,000 households in Quebec through agreements with six of the biggest telecommunications companies (Vidéotron, Cogeco, Bell, Xplornet, Sogetel and Telus).
Image credit: Unsplash (@jasonhafso)
