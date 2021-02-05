Ubisoft’s Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake delayed to a ‘later date’

Ubisoft’s recently announced Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake seems to have been delayed indefinitely.
The game was originally planned to release in March but has been delayed to a “later date,” according to a recent tweet from Ubisoft’s official Prince of Persia Twitter account.
Ubisoft Pune, the India-based studio working on the remake, says that the delay will allow it to ensure the game “…feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original.”
Another update from Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake dev team: pic.twitter.com/O6OOmYXhOD
This is the second time Ubisoft has delayed the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake’s release. It was originally scheduled to release on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 21st. The game was then pushed back to March 18th due to development issues surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
While it was great to see the Prince of Persia series return, the remake was heavily criticized for its lacklustre visuals when it was first revealed.
Ubisoft also recently delayed Far Cry 6 and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine until the company’s 2021 fiscal year.
The original Sands of Time, developed by Ubisoft Montreal and released back in 2003, was one of the most well-received games in the long-running series.
