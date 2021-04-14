Apple to reportedly ditch 5.4-inch ‘mini’ size with 2022 iPhone lineup

Despite Apple’s 2021 iPhones not being officially shown off yet, often-reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released an investor note that reveals new information about the tech giant’s 2022 lineup of smartphones.
First, Kuo says that Apple’s 2022 iPhone series will feature two 6.1 devices and two 6.7-inch smartphones, with the 5.4-inch mini-size being ditched, as first reported by MacRumors. With that in mind, the report says that Apple will still sell a 5.4-inch iPhone mini in 2021. According to several reports, Apple’s iPhone mini line hasn’t been selling as well as the company hoped it would — the small smartphone dream seems to be dead.
Kuo also says that Apple’s 2022 iPhones will feature a 48-megapixel camera in the higher-end ‘Pro’ models that will take iPhone photography “to a new level.” Other camera features include 8K video support and a focus on augmented reality/mixed reality (AR/MR) experiences. Finally, while a periscope lens is on the horizon, it won’t arrive until 2023 alongside an under-display version of Face ID, says Kuo, pushing back his initial prediction surrounding the technology by roughly a year.
Other 2023 iPhone line predictions include the possibility of a hole-punch style cutout for the lineup’s selfie camera.
With the official reveal of Apple’s 2021 iPhone lineup not set to happen until likely September, we’ll likely see countless rumours and speculation over the next few months leading up to the smartphones’ release.
Source: MacRumors
