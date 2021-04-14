Get up to a $100 welcome credit when you sign up with VidÃ©otron

VidÃ©otron is offering a $100 welcome credit to new customers.
After you’ve subscribed to an All-inclusive plan with a 24-month agreement, customers can get up to a $100 credit. If you need less than an All-inclusive plan and sign up for a Basic 4GB or 10GB mobile plan with a 24-month agreement, you’ll get a $75 welcome credit.
This is a limited-time promotion with no current end date.
The credit will be applied to the customer’s second monthly invoice following signing up with VidÃ©otron. However, don’t forget that VidÃ©otron has a $25 mobile activation fee and a $10 SIM card fee.
All-inclusive plans also offer a 100GB bonus data per year if you go over your allotted data. All-inclusive plans start at $70 per month.
It’s important to point out that these are not bring your own device plans.
Source: VidÃ©otron
