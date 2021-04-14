PREVIOUS|
News

You can still get 10GB for $50 per month BYOD at VidÃ©otron

VidÃ©otron's 10GB for $50 plan also comes with 10GB of bonus data for the year

Apr 14, 2021

2:55 PM EDT

0 comments

Videotron

Unlike Bell, Telus and Rogers, Quebec-based VidÃ©otron is still offering a 10GB $50 per month plan.

Back in 2017, Canadian carriers launched 10GB $60 per month data plans in Ontario. Carriers including Bell, Telus, Rogers, Koodo, Virgin and Fido all offered similar deals, with Freedom Mobile even launching a 10GB for $50 plan.

VidÃ©otron’s 10GB for $50 plan also comes with 10GB of bonus data for the year, so if you go over your data one month, there’s still a bit of extra data customers can access. VidÃ©otron’s plans also offer unlimited calling and texting.

However, if you spend an extra $5, you’ll be part of Videotron’s All-inclusive plans that offer 100GB of bonus data per year.

Source: Videotron

Related Articles

Deals

Apr 14, 2021

1:21 PM EDT

Get up to a $100 welcome credit when you sign up with VidÃ©otron

Deals

Apr 14, 2021

12:34 PM EDT

Fizz Mobile offering $50 referral bonus until April 15

News

Apr 1, 2021

4:20 PM EDT

VidÃ©otron acquires Quebec cable company Cablovision Warwick

Business

Apr 5, 2021

3:57 PM EDT

SaskTel to invest $323 million in Saskatchewan telecom infrastructure in 2021-2023

Comments