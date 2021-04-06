April Android security update features Pixel 5 GPU performance upgrades

Google has started to roll out the April Android security update for its Pixel smartphones. This month’s update includes performance improvements for some of the company’s most recent devices.
The company says the update offers “performance optimizations for certain graphics-intensive apps and games,” for its 2020 5G handsets. XDA Developers notes that testing the Pixel 5 after the update shows substantially improved GPU performance.
Further,Â AnandtechÂ reviewer Andrei Frumusanu found that performance pretty much doubled since the phone’s original review, putting it inline or even better than other 765G handsets.
Alongside a GPU update, the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will also get camera quality improvements for certain third-party apps.
Additionally, there’s a fix for an issue that causes devices to freeze during startup and another problem that causes certain devices to appear offline while connected to a VPN.
Pixel users should receive the update over the air, but you can also flash a factory image.
Source: XDA Developers, Droid-Life, Pixel Security Update, Pixel/Nexus Security Bulletin
