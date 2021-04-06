Samsung Galaxy S9 moves down to quarterly update schedule

Samsung is moving the Galaxy S9 and S9+ down from monthly to quarterly updates.
This means that if you own a Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+, you’re only going to receive four security updates over the course of the next year — and likely next year, you may only get two updates.
Samsung tiers its security updates in three stages: monthly, quarterly and bi-annual. Newer smartphones like the Galaxy Fold, the Flip, the S20, the S20 and the S21 and other new devices, get updated monthly like Google’s Pixel phones.
Older phones like the Galaxy S8, S9 and the A70 will receive quarterly security updates and ancient devices that aren’t flagships like the Galaxy Note FE and the A8, only get updates twice a year.
It’s important to remember that these are just security updates. Samsung doesn’t have as robust of a schedule for feature updates, including when its older phones will finally get Android 10 and 11.
Source: Samsung
Comments