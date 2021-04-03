Clash of Clans developer announces work on three new games set in Clash universe

Supercell, the company behind popular mobile games Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, announced development of three new titles set in the Clash universe.
The three titles are called Clash Quest, Clash Mini and Clash Heroes. Each game belongs to a different genre. For example, Clash Quest is a turn-based tactical adventure game, while Clash Heroes is a co-op ARPG. Clash Mini is a board game that lets players build teams of miniatures. While all three games are early in development, the Clash Mini Twitter page retweeted images of some of the Mini characters in development.
Supercell also shared a lengthy video showing off some gameplay and provided more detail about the three games.
Further, the company stressed that, while work is still early, it may cancel some or all of the games if they don’t reach certain quality standards. And for those worried that Clans and Royale may suffer while Supercell focuses on other titles, the company stressed both titles would continue to see the same support.
Finally, Supercell indicated that it was working on other new titles not related to the Clash universe. If you’re not a fan of the Clash games, maybe Supercell’s other new titles will interest you. Unfortunately, Supercell didn’t share any details about the new non-Clash games.
Those interested in learning more can check out the full announcement post here.
Image credit: Supercell
