PREVIOUS|
Business

Government announces funding to bring high-speed internet to rural King Township, Ontario

The project is receiving $2.27 million from the Universal Broadband Fund

Mar 18, 2021

12:18 PM EDT

0 comments

The federal government has announced funding for a new project that will bring high-speed internet to rural King Township in Ontario.

The project is receiving $2.27 million from the Universal Broadband Fund with an additional $1.7 million from Vianet to bring service to rural residents in the communities of Pottageville, Nobleton and Lloydtown.

“Access to reliable, affordable high-speed internet is one of the largest issues we deal with in King Township,” said King Township Mayor Steve Pellegrini, in a statement.

“Our residents need to be able to connect with family, friends and workplaces, while our business community needs it to remain competitive, especially during the current pandemic. I know the almost 500 households in Pottageville, Nobleton and Lloydtown will benefit greatly from this great news.”

The federal government launched the $1.75 billion Universal Broadband Fund on November 9th and included the Rapid Response Stream. The stream has made up to $150 million immediately available for shovel-ready projects that can be completed by November 15th, 2021.

The stream was created to ensure that projects that are ready to move forward can receive quick approval to allow for construction to begin as soon as possible.

“Projects funded under the UBF, as well as through other public and private investments, will help connect 98 percent of Canadians to high-speed internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100 percent connectivity by 2030,” the government notes.

Image credit: Unsplash (@jasonhafso)

Related Articles

Business

Feb 21, 2021

9:42 AM EST

Telus to receive $6.7 million in government funding to bring high-speed internet to rural B.C.

Business

Mar 16, 2021

6:10 PM EDT

Telus and Universal Broadband Fund are bringing high-speed internet to rural areas of Alberta

Business

Feb 8, 2021

10:02 AM EST

Government announces three new projects receiving support via Universal Broadband Fund

Comments