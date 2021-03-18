PREVIOUS|
Motorola Canada Spring Sale offers up to $500 off Razr, Edge+

Customers can also get the Moto G Fast or G Stylus for as low as $1 per month at select carriers

Mar 18, 2021

12:22 PM EDT

Motorola Canada has a ‘Spring Sale’ on now offering significant discounts on Motorola smartphones both on the manufacturer’s website and for those looking to buy phones from carriers.

If you head to Motorola’s website, you can currently get $500 off the Motorola Razr and Motorola Edge+. The discount brings the Razr down from $1,999.99 to $1,499.99. As for the Edge+, it drops from $1,499.99 to $999.99.

Additionally, Motorola has the Moto G Stylus on sale for $299.99 ($50 off).

The carrier deals can be found below:

  • Moto G Fast – starts at $1 per month device financing at Telus, Koodo, Rogers and Fido
  • Moto G Stylus – starts at $1 per month device financing at Rogers and Fido, $0 on a $45 per month plan at Videotron
  • Motorola Edge+ – starts at $15 per month device financing at Fido, $43 per month at Bell (normally costs $83.34 per month)

Finally, if you purchase the Motorola Razr at Telus, you can get a free Moto 360 smartwatch with the purchase.

