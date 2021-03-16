Super Bomberman R Online is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC

Ever since buying Super Bomberman for the Super Nintendo (SNES) at a yard sale when I was roughly 8-years-old, I’ve always had an interest in the series despite no Bomberman game since capturing the magic of the SNES classic.
While Super Bomberman R Online originally launched exclusively on Google’s beleaguered Stadia game streaming service in September, the 64-play online battle royale is finally making its way to Xbox One consoles, the Xbox Series X, the PlayStation 4, the PlayStation 5, the Switch and PC via Steam.
The game is also set to feature cross-play, which will expand its player base considerably and prevent even Stadia players from constantly being matched with bots.
The title features classic Bomberman bomb blasting gameplay with a battle royale spin, where players compete across multiple boards to be the last Bomberman left standing. Part of the Bomberman series’ appeal has always been its deceptively simple multiplayer, which should, in theory, make the series perfect for the battle royale genre.
With all this in mind, Super Bomberman R for the Nintendo Switch, one of the console’s few third-party launch titles, wasn’t great. Along with being strangely glitchy, it felt far slower than previous Bomberman titles.
Comments