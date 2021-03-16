PREVIOUS|
News

OnePlus 8 series is now on sale in Canada

The OnePlus 8GB/128GB of storage OnePlus 8 is on sale for $699 down from $1,099

Mar 16, 2021

1:55 PM EDT

0 comments

Just ahead of the OnePlus 9 series’ launch, OnePlus has discounted its 2020 OnePlus 8 series handsets.

The OnePlus 8 series offers multiple cameras, a Snapdragon 865 processor, and a 120Hz display refresh rate depending on the handset. Additionally, all three phones offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

  • OnePlus 8 (8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, Glacier Green): now $699, was $1,099 (+ free OnePlus Buds Z for free)
  • OnePlus 8 (12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, Interstellar Glow): now $849, was $1,249
  • OnePlus 8 Pro (12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, Onyx Black, Ultramarine Blue): now $949, was $1,549
  • OnePlus 8T (12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, Lunar Silver, Aquamarine Green): now $799, was $1099

You can find the OnePlus 8 series on the company’s website, here. The sale ends on March 22nd.

For more on the OnePlus 8 series, check out our review of the smartphones.

