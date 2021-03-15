2021 Oscars: Netflix earns 35 nominations, more than any other studio

Netflix earned a whopping 35 nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards, making it the most recognized of all the film distributors.
The streamer’sÂ Citizen KaneÂ dramaÂ Mank, directed by David Fincher and starring Gary Oldman, led the pack with 10 nominations, including those for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor (Oldman). Notably,Â MankÂ was also the top nominee at the Golden Globes, although it did not take home any awards during that ceremony.
Meanwhile, Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7Â brought in six nominations, including those for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Sacha Baron Cohen) and Best Original Screenplay (Aaron Sorkin, who also directed).
The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman and Sound of Metal rounded out the Best Picture nominees.
Netflix and Spike Lee’s critically acclaimed Da 5 BloodsÂ was almost completely shut out, though, outside of a nod for Best Original Score (Terence Blanchard). However, Da 5 BloodsÂ star Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination for Best Actor in Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, while Viola Davis was recognized for Best Actress in the George C. Wolfe-directed film.
Outside of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video’sÂ Sound of Metal snagged six nominations, including the aforementioned Best Picture and a Best Actor nod for Riz Ahmed. The streamerÂ also received three nominations for One Night in Miami (including Best Adapted Screenplay for Kemp Powers) and two forÂ Borat Subsequent MoviefilmÂ (notably, breakout star Maria Bakalova got a nod for Best Supporting Actress).
Finally, Apple TV+ got two nods — Best Animated Feature Film (Wolfwalkers) and Best Sound (Tom Hanks’Â Greyhound), while Disney+ got a few for Soul (including Best Animated Film), Mulan (Best Visual Effects and Best Costume Design) andÂ Burrow (Best Animated Short).
It’s important to note that the Academy normally requires films to have a theatrical run in addition to a streaming release to be eligible for awards. However, because of mass theatre closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Academy allowed 2020 films that went straight to digital platforms to be considered for awards as long as the studios behind them had set theatrical releases before plans changed.
The full list of nominees can be found here. The 93rd Academy Awards will take place on April 25th.
Image credit: Netflix
Comments