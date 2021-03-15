There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing Offers:
- $20 off on MaxWest Nitro 5P or $25 off on MaxWest Nitro4X with $50 or $100 top up voucher + FREE SIM
- 3GB Bonus Data for 3 months on the $35 Smartphone plan or 5GB Bonus Data for 3 months on the $45 Smartphone plan, for new activations onlyÂ
- $25 Account Bonus with the purchase of $100 top up voucher + FREE SIM
Bell
New:
- DroppedÂ pricing on the Apple iPhone SE andÂ iPhone XR with SmartPay
- Updated: Unlimited 35GB + 6 months of Crave for $85/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Unlimited 30 for $80 with new activations and upgrades only; the Canada-US version is $100/mo. (main regions)
- Dropped pricing on Unlimited 50 plan now at $100/mo. for main regions (was $125) OR $85/mo. for MB/SK/QC (was $115)
- Basic 40 plan now includes 3GB data (QC) – was 2GB
Ongoing Offers:
- Online Only: $100 bill credit with any smartphone purchase on an eligible 2-year plan for new activations or upgrades or BYO ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except for iPhone Xs Max)
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and 100GB Google One Storage with the Google Pixel 4a
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Stadia Pro, Google Play Pass and 100 GB Google One storage with the Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G
- Promo on Unlimited 25GB + 6 months of Crave for $70/mo. with new activations and upgrades only; the Canada-US versionÂ is $90/mo. (MB/SK/QC region)
- $50 Promo plan with 10GB data OR $55 Promo plan with 15GB data (QC)
- 6 months of Crave subscription included for new phone activation or upgrade with Bell SmartPay on the 20GB+ Connect Everything and 25GB+ Unlimited Plans(all regions)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10-$15/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $15 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan or Unlimited Data Plan (all regions)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase orÂ min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 100MB bonus data on $30 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data on $35+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance top-up
Chatr
Ongoing Offers:
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
New:
- Added PayBright financing for the Google Pixel 4aÂ
- Added Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max 64GB with PayBright financing
- Removed the Unlimited Minutes & Texts + 10GB
Ongoing Offer:
- Various phone discounts on select smartphones with Full Retail Price
- $25 credit offer each when referring someone
Fido
New:
- Increased pricing on iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB and Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra with Fido Payment program
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone SE, iPhone XR, Huawei P30 Lite, Motorola G Fast and G Stylus with Fido Payment program
Ongoing Offers:
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- Save $145 via $100 bill credit + $45 waived connection fee with select phones activation online on $45+ Data, Talk & Text plans with the Fido Payment Program
- Promo on $25 Talk and Text plan (all regions)
- 5GB bonus data on the $45 plan 6GB bonus data on the $50 & $60 plans, 7GB bonus data on the $55 plan, or 8GB bonus data on $65-$70 plans with new activations and upgrades only (main regions + MB/SK)Â
- 2GB bonus data on the $45 & $55 Data, Talk and Text plans with new activations and upgrades only (QC only)
- 3GB bonus data on $50 plan with new activations/upgrades (QC).
- $50 referral credit each when referring a friend after they activate (normally $25)
Freedom Mobile
New:
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 512GB and S20 FE with MyTab
- Updated Offer: 15GB Bonus data on $75 plan – was 5GB Bonus data
Ongoing Offers:
- $130 savings with new phone activations or upgrades online on $45+/mo. MyTab plans ($100 bill credits + waived $30 connection fee)Â
- $120 Service Credit when you BYOP on $55+ Postpaid plans
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except iPhone 12 series)
- 50% off Galaxy Buds+ or Buds Live with select Samsung Galaxy devices (not added on WO)
- 5GB Bonus data on $40 Freedom Plan or 8GB Bonus data on $45 – $55 Freedom PlansÂ
- 7GB Bonus data on $65 plan and 15GB 5GB Bonus data on $75 plan
- 5GB Bonus data on all Big Gig Unlimited plans and Canada-US plans (except for $65 and $75 plans)
- Multiline Offer: $2.50 discount per line on $45+ plans or $7.50/mo. discount per line on $75+ plans when you activate 2 or more lines
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- Prepaid Freedom Talk + Text – 12 Month plan for $99/year
- $10/mo. off $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
- 1GB bonus data on the 2GB prepaid plan
Koodo Mobile
New:
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone SE & XR, Google Pixel 4a 5G, Huawei P30 Lite, Motorola Moto G Fast, Motorola One Hyper, Samsung Galaxy S20 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with select Tab.
- Increase pricing on the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G 128GB with select Tab.
- $100 VISA gift card on Google Pixel 4a and 4a 5GÂ when you purchase online on the Tab
- Updated the Pricing and Data on Tab Plans; BYOP and Tab plans now have the same pricing/data included
Ongoing Offers:
- $100 VISA gift card on LG K41s and LG K61 when you purchase online on the TabÂ
- $200 VISA gift card on LG Velvet 5G when you purchase online on the TabÂ
- $300 VISA gift card on the TCL 10 Pro available only with new customers online on the Tab
- Save $145 via $100 bill credit + $45 waived connection fee with new phone activation online with the Tab
- Promo on $25 Plan with PPU Data and Unlimited Minutes both on BYO and Tab Basic
- 3GB Bonus Data on $45 plan OR 5GB Bonus Data $50-$60 plans (Main Regions + MB/SK)
- 6GB Data Bonus on $70 plans (Main Regions) OR 6GB Data Bonus on $65 plans with BYO/Tab (MB/SK)
- 2GB Bonus Data on $45-$55 plans OR 3GB Bonus Data on $65 plan (QC)
- $25 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan.
- Bonus 500 MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on the $30+ talk, text & data prepaid plans – both Canada-wide and Province-wide calling plans (all regions)
- Bonus 250 MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on the $25 prepaid plan with PW Calling (or on $30 prepaid plan with CW Calling)
- $10 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a prepaid plan
Lucky Mobile
New:
- Updated $45 plan with 6GB 7GB data + 500MB data bonus with Automatic Top-Up.
Ongoing Offers:
- $35 Promo Unlimited Canada-Wide Calling Plan with 1GB + 1GB Bonus + extra 500MB with AutoPay
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25+ plans ($22+ plans for QC) or 250MB bonus on $15 plans
- $25 bonus credits when you refer a friend to activate a line with Lucky Mobile- until March 31
PC Mobile
Ongoing Offers:
- Additional 50 Canada-wide minutes on $10 plan, 100MB Bonus Data on $15 plan or 1GB Bonus Data on $25+ plans with Auto Allowance
- 2GB Bonus data per month for 6 months on the $25+ plans
- 20,000 PC Optimum points with new PC Mobile SIM card activation
Shaw Mobile
Ongoing Offers:
- $500 mobile credit on most Apple iPhones, Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, LG Velvet 5G and select Samsung Galaxy smartphones for customers who switch to any Fibre+ Max/Gig Internet and Unlimited Mobile with 25GB Fast LTE – some smartphone deals are offered in-stores only
- Promo on Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet and Shaw Fibre + Max & Essentials Internet customers with $15/mo credit on the $15 By The Gig Plan and $40 off on the $85 Unlimited and $95 Unlimited + US & Mexico plan or $60 off on the Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet customers with auto pay required on all plans
Public Mobile
Ongoing Offers:
- $5 Discount Promo on all Canada-wide plans
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus (all regions)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- FREE SIM card when buying Certified Pre-Owned phones
- $1 off every 30 days for everyÂ friend you referred as long as they stay active and a one time $10 credit for your friend
Rogers
New:
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone SE, XR, Motorola G Fast and G Stylus with Financing
- Updated Offer: Promo on Infinite Plan 30GB (15GB + 15GB Data Bonus) for $80 (main regions)
- Updated Offer: Promo on Infinite Plan 35GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $85/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 50GB for $100 (main regions) – was $125
- Promo on Infinite Plan 50GB for $85 (MB/SK/QC) – was $110
Ongoing Offers:Â
- One year FREE of Apple TV+ when buying an Apple iPhone from the 11 series, 12 series and iPhone SE
- 3 months FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones and all Apple iPhones
- $100 bill credit ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit) on any new phone purchase with financing on a Rogers Infinite plan
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge
- 6 months of Apple Music on the 25GB+ Infinite Plans
- Promo on Infinite Plan 25GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $70/mo. (MB/SK/QC)
- $40, $50 and $55 Promo Plan with 4GB, 10GB and 15GB non-shareable data (QC)
- $15 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $15/mo. off on all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
SaskTel
Ongoing Offers:
- $400 Bonus credit on Samsung Galaxy S21 series with you trade-in your device (min. $1 value)
- $100 device or bill discount + $10/mo. bill credit for 12 months with new smartphone activations on a 2-year voice & data contract for new and existing customers Â
- $20/mo off for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel or buy a phone full retail price and sign up to a voice and data plan
- $10/mo. bonus credit for 12 months on BYOD or purchasing phone full retail price with new and existing customers
- $20 noSTRINGS Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- In-store only: Save extra $300 when you trade-in your device and purchase a new phone on a 2-year voice and data plan
- In-store only: Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line (not added on WO)
Telus
New:
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone SE, XR, Motorola G Fast, One Hyper and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with EasyPay and/or EasyPay + Bring-it-Back option
- Removed and brought back all the SimpleShare plans
- Updated Offer: Promo on Peace of Mind with 20GB 30GB for $80/mo; the Can-US version is $100/mo. (main regions)
- Updated Offer: Promo on Peace of Mind Connect Plus with 25GB 30GB for $90; the Can-US version is $110 (main regions)
- Promo on Peace of Mind Connect Ultra with 50GB for $100 (all regions) – was $125 or $115
- Bonus LG TONE Free earbuds on the LG Velvet 5G with 2-year term EasyPay
- Bonus Phone Soap 3 on the TCL 10 Pro with 2-year term EasyPay
- Updated Offer: Bonus Motorola 360 Smartwatch on the Motorola razr with 2-year term EasyPay
Ongoing Offers:
- $100 bill credit on online Mobility orders ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
- 3 months FREE of Google One storage and Youtube Premium with the Google Pixel 4a 5G
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Promo on Peace of Mind Connect Plus with 25GB for $75; the Can-US version is $95 (MB/SK/QC)
- $65 Simple Share 5 Promo Plan (MB/SK)
- $50 Non-share 10GB Promo plan (QC)
- $65 Simple Share 8 Promo Plan (QC)
- $10 to $15/mo. off on Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $7.50 – $15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- Up to $990 trade-in credit with select smartphone purchase
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (all regions)
- 100MB Bonus Data with Auto Top-Up on $30 Prepaid plan or 500MB Bonus Data on $35+ Prepaid plans with Auto Top-up
Videotron
New:
- Increase pricing on the Apple iPhone SE 64GB with 2-year contract plans
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone XR 64GB, Google Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20,Â S20+ and S20 Ultra with 2-year contract plans
- $45 Basic Plan now includes 3GB data (was 2GB)
Ongoing Offers:
- $200 welcome credit on new smartphone purchase with All-Inclusive plan for 24 months.
- $5 to $75 discount when you BYO phone on select Videotron plansÂ
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- Free 1-year subscription on QUB musique with All-Inclusive plans
- Club illico mobile included on All-Inclusive Mobile plans
Virgin Mobile
New:
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone SE and XR, Google Pixel 4a and 4a 5G, TCL 10L and TCL 10 Pro with Sweet Pay
- Increase pricing on the SamsungÂ Galaxy Note 20, Note Ultra and S20 FE with Sweet Pay
Ongoing Offers:
- $300 bill credit on TCL 10 Pro when you purchase phone online with Sweet Pay
- $200 bill credit on LGK61, LGK41s and LG Velvet 5G when you purchase online with Sweetpay
- $145 Savings ($45 waived connection fee + $100 bill credit) on new smartphone activations online on $45+ plans with Sweet Pay (all regions)
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and Google One with the Google Pixel 4a
- Promo on $25 Plan with PPU Data and Unlimited Minutes (all regions)
- 4GB Data Bonus on $45+ plans (all regions except QC)
- 3GB Data Bonus on $50 plan for new activations and upgrades only (QC)
- 2GB Data Bonus on $45 and $55 plans for new activations and upgrades only (QC)
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28+ Prepaid plans OR 250MB on the $25 Prepaid Plan OR 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 PPU Min. Prepaid Plan with AutoPay option
- $5 credit for 6 months on $30 Canada-wide calling Prepaid plans
- Minimum of $50 off a new device when you trade in your old one
Comments