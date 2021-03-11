PREVIOUS
Guinness World Records reveals world’s smallest Nintendo 64

Another modder takes a crack at an 'N64 Classic'

Mar 11, 2021

9:01 PM EST

N64 mini

A dedicated modder in Massachusetts has created the world’s smallest Nintendo 64, according to the Guinness World Records.

Created by Gunnar Turnquist, the miniature console measures in at just 3.3″ x 4.64″ x 1.77″ (8.3cm x 11.78cm x 4.49cm). For context, an N64 normally would measure 2.87” (72.9 mm) tall, 10.23” (259.8 mm) wide and 7.48” (190 mm) deep.

Speaking to Guinness, Turnquist noted that he had trouble trimming down the N64’s motherboard to its minuscule size. To make sure the motherboard would remain functional during this shrinkage, Turnquist said he had to carefully map the connections and rewire the circuits.

Ultimately, he was able to get it working and play games like Pokémon SnapStar Wars: Shadows of the Empire and, naturally, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. 

You can see the fruits of Turnquist’s labour on his ‘GmanModz‘ YouTube channel:

Source: Guinness World Records

