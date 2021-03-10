Koodo’s Spring Sale offers gift cards, more data and up to $100 in bill credits

Telus sub-brand Koodo is discounting a variety of products for its 2021 Spring Sale.
Firstly, shopping online during the Spring Sale can get you up to $145 off. However, this is only the case when you select phones with a Tab. The deal includes waiving the $45 connection fee, and you’ll also get a $100 bill credit that’s made up of 10 monthly $10 credits upon activation.
New customers who purchase phones like the Pixel 4a 5G, the LG Velvet or the TCL 10 Pro can get up to a $300 Visa gift card plus the $100 bill credits.
Some handsets, like the Moto G Fast, start as low as $1 per month with a Tab. And handsets like the Galaxy S20 FE, TCL 10 Pro, iPhone SE, LG Velvet are $0 upfront on the Tab.
Koodo is also offering bonus data during this promotion.
- $45 for 6GB
- $50 for 10GB
- $55 for 13GB
- $60 for 14GB
- $70 for 18GB
It’s worth noting that the data bonuses aren’t new. Koodo started offering bonus data at the end of February. However, since adding the bonus data promotion, Koodo has changed its plans. The carrier dropped Canada-wide calling from its plans in February, but on March 9th reverted back to its old plan suite with Canada-wide calling.
Bonus data is available for BYOD customers, customers looking to upgrade and for new clients. However, you’ll only get up to $100 in bill credits if you’re getting a device with one of Koodo’s Tab plans.
Koodo’s Spring Sale is only available for a limited time, you can find out all of the deals, here.
