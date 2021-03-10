Microsoft will unveil new webcam at spring Surface event: report

Microsoft will unveil its long-awaited new webcam at its Surface hardware event this spring, according to a report fromÂ Petri.
Over the past 10 years, the company has offered a variety of webcams through its LifeCam brand, although these haven’t been changed much during this time.
That said,Â PetriÂ reports that the new webcam will sport a privacy cover and HDR support. However, the outlet simply says that the new webcam will not include 4K support, so it’s unclear exactly what resolution it will feature.
PetriÂ adds that the webcam will be revealed alongside the Surface Laptop 4. It’s unclear, however, whether Microsoft intends to use the Surface branding for the webcam or if it will go with another name entirely.
Ultimately, though, it remains to be seen whether this rumour pans out.Â ThurottÂ — a typically reliable source for Microsoft-related news — had previously reported that two Microsoft webcams would release in 2019, although that never ended up happening. Interestingly, one camera was reportedly designed specifically for Windows, while the other was intended for Xbox.
It’s also unclear exactly when Microsoft may intend to hold this spring hardware event.
Source: Petri
