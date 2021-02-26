Koodo offering up to 6GB of bonus data on BYOP and Tab plans

Telus flanker brand Koodo is offering bonus data with a bunch of its plans.
Whether you want to bring your own phone (BYOP) or get a phone on the Tab with Koodo, you can get some extra data.
However, it’s worth noting that thanks to recent plan changes, Koodo’s plans no longer include Canada-wide calling. So, the plans listed below include province-wide calling — if you want Canada-wide, it’ll be an extra $5 per month. Likewise, Koodo now charges more for Tab plans, so if you want to get a phone with one of these deals, the pricing is slightly different.
Below are all of the offers:
BYOD
- $45/6GB (normally $45/3GB)
- $50/10GB (normally $50/5GB)
- $55/13GB (normally $55/8GB)
- $70/18GB (normally $70/12GB)
Tab
- $45/5GB (normally $45/2GB)
- $50/6GB (normally $50/3GB)
- $55/10GB (normally $55/5GB)
- $60/13GB (normally $60/8GB)
- $75/18GB (normally $75/12GB)
On top of that, those interested in getting a plan on the Tab can get up to a $100 bill credit available as $10 off for 10 months. You can learn more on Koodo’s website.
Both Fido and Virgin Mobile are offering similar data promotions on their plans. These deals come just a few days after the carriers ended their Lunar New Year deals.
