Canada-wide calling returns to Koodo’s plans after ‘thoughtful review’

Telus flanker brand Koodo backtracked on its new provincial calling plans just a couple of weeks after implementing the changes.
On February 23rd, Koodo switched all its in-market plans to offer provincial calling and charged an extra $5 per month for Canada-wide calling. Before making the change, Koodo offered Canada-wide calling with all its plans. Further, when the carrier switched to the provincial calling structure, it also made several Tab plans about $5 more expensive than their bring-your-own-phone (BYOP) counterparts.
MobileSyrup received a tip from a reader about Koodo reverting to its old Canada-wide plan structure and unified BYOP and Tab plan pricing. The change is now live on Koodo’s website, with almost every plan offering Canada-wide calling. A Koodo spokesperson confirmed the change to MobileSyrup, noting the carrier made the change after “thoughtful review.” You can read the full statement below:
“After thoughtful review, we have reintroduced unlimited Canada-wide calling and international messaging into all of Koodoâ€™s in-market rate plans, in addition to having one set of price plans for Tab and BYOD. We are committed to developing products and services that provide customers with more choice, flexibility, and opportunities to save while maintaining simplicity, and we will continue to listen to customer feedback to deliver solutions that meet their needs.”
On top of that, Koodo is offering bonus data on most of its plans. We’ve listed the new plans below for reference, including the limited-time bonus data on offer. It’s worth noting that the $60/9GB wasn’t an option before.
- $25, unlimited minutes and messaging (unchanged)
- $30/1GB, no minutes and unlimited messaging (unchanged)
- $45/3GB + 3GB bonus with unlimited Canada-wide minutes and messaging
- $50/5GB + 5GB bonus with unlimited Canada-wide minutes and messaging
- $55/8GB + 5GB bonus with unlimited Canada-wide minutes and messaging
- $60 9GB + 5GB bonus with unlimited Canada-wide minutes and messaging
- $70 12GB + 6GB bonus with unlimited Canada-wide minutes and messaging
It’s worth noting that the bonus data promotions aren’t entirely new — Koodo started offering the promotion on its provincial calling plans at the end of February.
