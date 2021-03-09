Samsung to hold next ‘Unpacked’ event on March 17

Samsung has confirmed that its next Unpacked event will be held on March 17th at 10am ET/1pm PT.
The event will be streamed on Samsung’s website and YouTube channel.
This is just two months after the company’s last Unpacked, during which the Galaxy S21 and S21+ were unveiled.
Alongside the announcement, Samsung teased that the event will be about “bringing Awesome to everyone.” Given the capitalization of “Awesome,” it’s possible that the company plans to use the upcoming Unpacked to reveal its new entries in its mid-range ‘A’ line of Galaxy phones.
It’s also been a while since the company has shown off a new foldable, so it’s possible one could make an appearance at the next Unpacked.
Stay tuned toÂ MobileSyrupÂ for full live coverage from Unpacked.
Comments