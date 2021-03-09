PREVIOUS|
News

Samsung to hold next ‘Unpacked’ event on March 17

Just two months after the S21-focused Unpacked, we have another one on the way

Mar 9, 2021

6:26 PM EST

0 comments

Samsung Unpacked March 2021

Samsung has confirmed that its next Unpacked event will be held on March 17th at 10am ET/1pm PT.

The event will be streamed on Samsung’s website and YouTube channel.

This is just two months after the company’s last Unpacked, during which the Galaxy S21 and S21+ were unveiled.

Alongside the announcement, Samsung teased that the event will be about “bringing Awesome to everyone.” Given the capitalization of “Awesome,” it’s possible that the company plans to use the upcoming Unpacked to reveal its new entries in its mid-range ‘A’ line of Galaxy phones.

It’s also been a while since the company has shown off a new foldable, so it’s possible one could make an appearance at the next Unpacked.

Stay tuned toÂ MobileSyrupÂ for full live coverage from Unpacked.

Related Articles

Resources

Jan 14, 2021

8:01 AM EST

Here’s how to watch Samsung’s Unpacked Galaxy S21 reveal event

News

Jan 29, 2020

1:42 PM EST

Samsung rolls out new teaser video for upcoming Unpacked event

News

Mar 9, 2021

5:40 PM EST

Samsung Galaxy A52 leaks in unboxing video

News

Mar 9, 2021

2:01 PM EST

Samsung expected to retake lead in smartphone sales in Q1 2021: report

Comments